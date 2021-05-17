Florence man convicted of 2017 murder will serve 25 years

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, a Lauderdale County judge sentenced Eric Bailey to 25 years in prison for the 2017 murder of Judy Staten.
“She was funny, a lot of people loved her, energetic,” said Staten’s mom, Deborah Berry.
“Judy was loved by many. It caused a lot of pain in a lot of our hearts,” said Berry.
On Monday, the day before Judy’s’ son’s 25th birthday, Eric Bailey was sentenced to 25 years for murder.
He took a plea deal for intentional murder just days before his trial was scheduled to begin.
“It sucks knowing that my birthday is after this day but at the same time it’s a nice chapter to close going into my birthday,” said Judy’s son.
The family is now closing a chapter that’s been difficult to bear.
In court, Bailey’s sister apologized to Staten’s family for her brother’s actions and thanked them for sparing his life. While Judy’s murder forever changed the lives of her family members, they simply remember her as the one who lit up their days.
“She was the life of the party,” said Berry.
Bailey did make a statement prior to sentencing to Staten’s family saying: “I’m sorry for ya’ll’s family and things happened in my life the wrong way. It shouldn’t have happened in my house like that. I’m sorry that happened in my house but that’s what drugs and alcohol do.”
Judy’s Staten’s children and mother addressed Bailey today prior to the sentencing. Her last words to him: “I hope you find God.”
