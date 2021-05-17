All Morgan County school systems will now get millions in online sales tax revenue

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of dollars in tax revenue can now be used by the three school systems in Morgan County.
Alabama’s Supreme Court sided with Morgan County’s three school systems in a lawsuit over millions of dollars in online sales tax revenue. It’s money the county commission tried to keep.
Commission Chairman Ray Long says even though the outcome was disappointing, this is still a win for Morgan County.
“We’re still working with the schools every day I mean we’re partners with them and they’re still partners with us so you know, there’s no hard feelings,” said Long.
Morgan County has a local law requiring bookmarking most online sales revenue for school use. That money goes to the Morgan County Schools, Decatur City Schools, and Hartselle City Schools.
“That money will be able to be spent on the students and expand programs, but it’s going to help in so many different ways with each schools district,” said Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
Jones says the district plans to build a new school. Another early plan - more school resource officers.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Alan Host says SRO’s play a vital role at schools everyday.
“We believe that the school systems is the heartbeat of our community. So, anything that we can do to help that is better for everybody,” said Host.
Host says the goal is to have an SRO for every school in Morgan County.
