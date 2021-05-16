UPDATE: Teenager dies after being hit by car in Toney

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old boy from Hazel Green was killed on May 15 after being hit by a car in Madison County.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the call came in at 8:22 p.m. Webster said the boy was hit on Browning Road off of Mt. Lebanon Road in Toney.
The teen was fatally injured when the 2007 battery-powered Razor Dirt Bike he was operating was struck by a 2003 Toyota Sequoia, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
