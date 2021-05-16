Oneonta man dies following a two-vehicle car crash

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Oneonta man on May 15.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 20-year-old Edwin Ramos Sanchez, who was a pedestrian, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2019 Mazda 3. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.
The crash occurred around 9:48 p.m. on Saturday near Hood Cross Road in Blount County. ALEA is investigating this car wreck.
