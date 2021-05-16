Montgomery chapter of Jack and Jill buries time capsule to remember 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From the COVID-19 pandemic to the call for social justice and equality, 2020 was a year unlike any other.
A leadership organization in Montgomery known as Jack and Jill wants to preserve the history for the future.
They’re burying a time capsule filled with historic momentos which include historical pictures, reflections and personal letters from members for future generations to read and share 25 years from now.
“It is extremely important that we document the history, and we want them to remember what happened in the world at this time,” chapter president Dr. Nichole Thompson said.
The time capsule will be buried at the historic Harris House where activist and local groups met during the civil rights movement.
Site director Dr. Valda Harris-Montgomery says the capsule being buried here allows future generations to remember, learn and grow.
“I would also like them to know how successful everybody has been, the wishes that people have granted for them to continue the legacy, and the positive things they need to do in their lifetime,” Harris-Montgomery said.
The capsule will also include greetings from Congresswoman Terri Sewell and Mayor Steven Reed.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.