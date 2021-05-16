Great stretch of May weather continues through the week ahead

A sunny and dry pattern is expected for the rest of the week as a large upper-level ridge will build across the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle to upper 80s through Friday with humidity levels increasing as well. Temperatures will really start to heat up into next weekend as we stay sunny and dry, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We typically see our first 90 degree day by the last week of May, so we are on track climatologically speaking.