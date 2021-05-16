Great stretch of May weather continues through the week ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cloud cover will gradually push in later tonight into Monday morning, lows will be comfortable again in the mid to upper 50s.
Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Monday with seasonably warm temps in the low to middle 80s, a few showers and isolated storms may develop late Monday night into early Tuesday. A very similar day is forecast for Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, isolated to widely scattered showers may be possible through the day and highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A sunny and dry pattern is expected for the rest of the week as a large upper-level ridge will build across the eastern half of the United States. Temperatures will continue to warm into the middle to upper 80s through Friday with humidity levels increasing as well. Temperatures will really start to heat up into next weekend as we stay sunny and dry, highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We typically see our first 90 degree day by the last week of May, so we are on track climatologically speaking.
The large ridge will break down by the following week with chances of rain showers and storms returning.
