You might be able to ride in a World War II plane
WWII plane (Source: Russell Jones WBRC)
By Russell Jones | May 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 1:09 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend you can take a step back in time and experience what it’s like to fly in a World War II aircraft.

The Southern Museum of Flight has several vintage planes you can ride. Passengers can board the B-17 Flying Fortress, The Douglas DC-3, and two other vintage warbirds.

B-17 historian Kevin Micheals says there are only three active B-17 planes left in the world. But, he says it’s more than the feeling of riding in the 80-year-old plane, it’s a connection to some of the bravest soldiers in history.

“I don’t know how they did it, they were 17 to 22 years old, they were high school and college-aged kids that won this war,” said Micheals. “They were just kids back then and did a job most of us couldn’t do,” said Micheals.

