Saturday Morning Forecast

Good Morning Tennessee Valley, and Happy Saturday!
We are in for an absolutely gorgeous weekend starting today.
For the early morning hours of your Saturday you may need a light jacket, and definitely grab those sunglasses as you head out the door. Highs ranging in the upper 70s today, but we are starting off in the upper 40s and low 50s.
A few clouds are likely to build late this afternoon and into the evening, but we are continuing to stay dry.
Sunday will be even warmer with the 80s moving back into the forecast. Even our daily lows are starting to come back around. Monday starts the workweek and the chances for rain.
Overall the next 10 days are looking warmer and wetter.
