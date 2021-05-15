Colbert County community remembers fallen officers on National Peace Officer Memorial Day

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - National Police Week is coming to an end, but on Saturday night people in the Shoals made sure the 264 officers killed in the line of duty last year were not forgotten at Cowboy Church of Colbert County.
As the sun set today many community members across The Shoals paid tribute to a sacrifice that’s not forgotten — officers who lost their life in the line of duty.
“Tonight we gather to remember those who have fallen and honor those who served. I would also like to acknowledge the family members that lost someone whether their blood ran red together or ran blue together,” said Tuscumbia Police Captain, Stuart Setliff.
Blue lights lit up the night as officials called out the names of fallen officers.
“In 2020 there were 264 officers killed in the line of duty. That’s a 96 percent increase than the year before. 96 percent more officers died last year than the year before that’s almost unheard of,” said Leighton Chief Brandon Hood.
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, many of the officers that died in the line of duty in 2020 died from COVID-19.
Amanda Skipworth has been putting on this event for the last four years, not being able to do it last year because of the pandemic so this year is even more special for her.
“Oh it’s a blessing. That’s the only thing can say that it’s a blessing to be able to kind of get back to the normal a little bit,” said Skipworth.
Also, Sheriffs and captains from various departments from across Alabama and Mississippi spoke at the event thanking the community for their support.
