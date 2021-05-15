Another perfect day Sunday

Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows staying warmer in the middle to upper 50s.
Sunday will be another gorgeous May afternoon with mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy, temps will warm into the lower 80s with a light breeze from the southwest. Great news, we have a very pleasant stretch of weather for the work week ahead with temperatures and humidity climbing up each day. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 80s, isolated showers will be possible on Tuesday.
Highs will continue to warm into the middle to upper 80s for Wednesday through Thursday, humidity levels will also be on the rise. Some models are even hinting at the possibility of highs in the 90s into the following week!
