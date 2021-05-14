65 years later: Butler High School Prom King, Queen crowned again

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday night was a special night for seniors at one Madison County Senior Center.
It was a night filled with music, cocktails and guests for the first time.
“We’ve been together, let’s say 68 years. We started dating in the tenth grade in 1953.”
Friday night, John and Sara Thomas were crowned once again during the Madison at the Range Assisted Living Facility’s prom. The first time they were crowned king and queen was at Butler High School’s prom in 1956. Sixty-five years later, they’re still celebrating.
“My initial reaction was, ‘How am I going to get out of this?’ said John Thomas. “When I told them it was our 65th anniversary of prom, there was no way I was going to get out of it.”
Thomas says it’s been a tough year, but he wouldn’t want anyone else by his side.
“We signed up for better or worse. And this has not been the best time frame for us. But she’s a trooper, she’s trying her very, very best. And I feel it’s an honor to be a caregiver for her,” he explained.
Thomas says he wants to thank all of the staff for making tonight possible and was overjoyed to be able to celebrate with visitors for the first time.
“It is really that to have one of our family members come and visit with us and have fun here.”
