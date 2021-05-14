Supply chain expert weighs in on gas supply following pipeline cyberattack

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colonial Pipeline is back up and running after being shut down by a cyberattack a week ago. We are still feeling the effects of the shutdown and experts say it will be a few days before things are back to normal.
Professor Dr. Thomas Pieplow teaches logistics and supply chain management at Athens State University, and he said panic buying is the reason many of us had to go to multiple gas stations before we could fill our tanks this week.
Dr. Pieplow said normally this is something we see during a hurricane or a snowstorm like when milk and bread go off the shelves. In this case, with the cyberattack impacting the delivery of gas, it’s an anomaly of sorts, according to Dr. Pieplow. With natural disasters, it’s easy to create a timeline for when a supply chain will return to normal, but in this situation, that timeline will be more fluid. It wasn’t created by a natural disaster, but rather a company being forced to shut down. As word spread, the run on gas started.
“These are supply chains we are talking about. What’s interesting about this is it’s not a matter of having or not having gasoline but being able to get that gasoline into our tank,” Dr. Pieplow said.
He also said there are buffers in supply chains, but sometimes those don’t hold if people panic.
”We basically had the same use we normally do but gas stations around the southeast sold two to three times their normal daily sales,” Dr. Pieplow said. “This means people are putting that in their tanks versus letting that sit at the pump.”
Dr. Pieplow said he expects gas to be back to normal here in the Tennessee Valley soon.
