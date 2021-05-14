Sunny & warm Saturday; beautiful weekend for Trash Pandas baseball

Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Get ready for a sunny, warm weekend.
For the early morning hours of Saturday you may need a light jacket, and definitely grab those sunglasses as you head out the door. Highs will range in the upper 70s Saturday, starting off in the upper 40s and low 50s.
A few clouds are likely to build late Saturday afternoon and into the evening, but we will stay dry.
Sunday will be even warmer with the 80s moving back into the forecast.
Starting late Monday afternoon, plan to have that umbrella by the door. The next 10 days brings us the 80s, and a week worth of rain chances.
