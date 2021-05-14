Shooting investigation in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now in the hospital after a shooting took place in Huntsville Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews are on the scene of Blue Spring Road and Bateson Street where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Don Webster with HEMSI says the shooting most likely happened someplace else just after 1 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF for updates.
