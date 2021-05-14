Search for missing Cullman salon owner

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Police are searching for a missing salon/barbershop owner who has been missing for a week.
Cullman PD posted this on Facebook Friday morning: I’m sure a lot of local people know Lilli. Her barber shop/salon is in Creel Plaza on Highway 31 in Cullman.
She has not been seen or heard from by any of her friends in a week.
A missing person’s report has been filed, the police have done a welfare check of her shop and there’s no signs of her so far. Her phone number is on her page “Estetica Lilliam”, but her cell & business phone have been turned off.
If you have heard or seen anything from or about her, please contact the police or this page. The number for Cullman PD is (256) 775-7145.
