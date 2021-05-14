Police say Huntsville death investigation will go to a Madison County Grand Jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is working on a death investigation that began when officers discovered a 31-year-old man who was shot to death.
On Wednesday, May 12, officers responded to Brett Road just before 7 p.m. about an altercation breaking out at a home there.
When officers arrived, they found Alex West, 31, suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe a domestic-related shooting stemmed from the fight.
Officials with HPD tell WAFF the case will be presented to a Madison County Grand Jury.
No further information has been released at this time. Stick with WAFF for updates as we continue to learn more on this story, both online and on-air.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.