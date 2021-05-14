Police checkpoints in Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re driving in Huntsville this weekend, be aware of a few traffic checkpoints that will be around the city.
The D.U.I Task Force with the Huntsville Police Department will be conducting checkpoints throughout the weekend. If you get stopped, be prepared with your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to show officers.
There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville, and while we don’t know which spots officers will be at, expect to see one or more this weekend. These hotspots are determined by data that shows heavy traffic spots or common places for wrecks.
These checkpoints are done to help detect impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
Some Hot Spot Locations:
University Drive/Slaughter Road
Mastin Lake Road,/Lodge Road
Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive
Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike
Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard
Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard
Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane
Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road
Church Street/Pratt Avenue
Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street
Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive
University Drive/Old Monrovia Road
University Drive/Research Park Boulevard
