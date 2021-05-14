Police checkpoints in Huntsville this weekend

Police checkpoints in Huntsville this weekend
Officers will be conducting safety checkpoints this weekend (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 5:31 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re driving in Huntsville this weekend, be aware of a few traffic checkpoints that will be around the city.

The D.U.I Task Force with the Huntsville Police Department will be conducting checkpoints throughout the weekend. If you get stopped, be prepared with your driver’s license, proof of insurance and vehicle registration to show officers.

There are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville, and while we don’t know which spots officers will be at, expect to see one or more this weekend. These hotspots are determined by data that shows heavy traffic spots or common places for wrecks.

These checkpoints are done to help detect impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Some Hot Spot Locations:

University Drive/Slaughter Road

Mastin Lake Road,/Lodge Road

Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive

Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike

Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard

Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard

Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane

Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road

Church Street/Pratt Avenue

Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street

Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive

University Drive/Old Monrovia Road

University Drive/Research Park Boulevard

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.