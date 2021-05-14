One of two suspects in custody following Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police confirms one man has been arrested and investigators are still searching for the second suspect in connection to the murder of Decatur man, Chester Lee Jordan.
Mashaud Tyliek Lewis, 21, of Decatur, is now in custody and charged with capital murder.
Police also have an outstanding warrant for 27-year-old Antone Lamar Yarbrough who is also a suspect in this case.
Police say Chester Lee Jordan, 59, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1200 hundred block of 2nd Ave SW just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
Jordan was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The homicide investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information in the case or about Yarbrough is asked to call or email Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
