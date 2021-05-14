Local doctor reacts to CDC loosening up masking guidelines

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The CDC announced masks will no longer be necessary in most places for those who are fully vaccinated. It’s a big step on the road to recovery that we’re all traveling together.
”The number of restrictions and the number of things that we asked people to do during the worst part of the pandemic are slowly being stripped away so that we can return back to normal,” said Athens-Limestone Hospital Doctor Matt Hanserd.
Hanserd says anytime there is a change, it makes people uncomfortable, and enforcing masks was a really strange transition for people.
“I know a lot of us are tired of having to wear a mask everywhere,” said Hanserd.
Shyanne Hunter works as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Athens. She believes it’s not fair to only suggest fully vaccinated people go without masks.
“It’s not just certain citizens that should have the right not to wear a mask. I believe if they’re gonna go ahead and regard all masks no matter where you’re at, they need to do it for the full public,” said Hunter.
Cecil and Marjorie Monk are both fully vaccinated but say they will still wear masks for precaution. They have big plans now that things are getting back to normal.
“We’re hoping to go to California in September. Of course, we’re going to have to wear it on the airplane they said but, I think we’re going to be okay by then,” said Monk.
Masks are still required for air travel and other public transit.
