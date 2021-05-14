Juvenile faces terrorist threat charge after alleged Muscle Shoals school threat

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 14, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:13 PM

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives from the Muscle Shoals Police Department arrested a 13-year-old on Thursday following a threat allegedly made on social media.

Around 10 p.m. on May 13, MSPD was informed of a screenshot including a potential social media threat against Muscle Shoals City Schools. Officers worked with school administrators to identify the teen responsible for the post. Shortly before 11 p.m. on the same evening, detectives arrested the identified teenager. The 13-year-old is a not a Muscle Shoals City Schools student.

Alabama law prohibits the release of the juvenile’s identity.

After further investigation, the Muscle Shoals Police Department identified no active, credible threats against the school system.

