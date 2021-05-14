Huntsville City Council unanimous vote to support the construction of a new crisis diversion center

“Just this last week our cities leadership publicly condoned the murder of a suicidal man, Jeffrey Parker. How can you ask us to trust you with our safety when an officer can walk into an already tense situation with no prior knowledge of what has been used to de-escalate, shooting an innocent man on video, and in front of witnesses. And, you want to use our tax dollars to fund his defense, and the chief and the mayor pat him on the back,” added another community member.