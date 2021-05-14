Finally Friday Forecast

Not too cold… Not too warm… Just right for your Friday afternoon.
Highs will settle into the middle 70s for your afternoon ahead with little to no wind. Sunshine and no rain makes for a perfect day to get outdoors.
Tonight skies will remain clear, winds calm, giving us the chance to cool into the low 50s overnight.
For the weekend, things will warm up a bit and we will finally break into the 80s. Moisture returns to the Valley this weekend, so the air may feel a little muggy, but we are avoiding rain until the workweek.
From late Monday afternoon on… having that umbrella by the door will be a good idea. The next 10 days brings us the 80s, but also a weeks’ worth of rain chances.
