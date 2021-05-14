FBI violent crime task force plays major role in Morgan County investigations

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The District Attorney, Sheriff’s Office and smaller police departments around Morgan County have teamed up with the FBI. The task force helps everything from smaller police departments to larger agencies around north Alabama.
They were instrumental in solving major cases from 2020. That includes the murder of 7 people in Valhermoso Springs.
”There’s a lot of technical, computerized tools that are so vital now in helping us solve crimes. It’s kind of ironic, they joined just shortly before the Valhermoso Springs septuple murder case, which was a huge benefit to us,” said Anderson.
The task force also helped find several suspects in a murder for hire case out of Hartselle.
“I’m not saying that Morgan County couldn’t have done that, I just don’t think it would have been as efficient,” said Anderson.
FBI Agent Jeffrey Brown says the task force is a force multiplier, and there are 51 of them across the nation. Brown says the task force is beneficial for all of north Alabama.
“From a forensics standpoint, we have the ability to help local agencies, technologies, anything like that that we can bring that will help the investigation, we have the ability to do that,” said Brown.
The Falkville Police Department is one of the smallest agencies in Morgan County. It’s also part of the task force, and Chief Aaron Burgess says it’s given his officers access to important training.
“Being able to have our agency involved in it, to have a task force officer go and have that training to bring back and be able to utilize for the agency is such a great thing for our community within itself,” said Burgess.
None of the investigations the task force has helped with have gone to trial yet. The first should be the Valhermoso Springs killing of seven people.
