COVID-19 in Alabama: 1,506 new confirmed cases on Saturday; Processing backlog causes higher daily total
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 22, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated May 15 at 11:04 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 415,096 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020.

The state is tracking another 124,733 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 1,506 new confirmed cases added Saturday. There have been 8,697 confirmed deaths statewide.

Friday’s case numbers were higher due to a backlog of positives processed by the ADPH.

The state reports 49,494 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 359 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 509,800 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Saturday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 15, 2021

COUNTY MAY 15 CASES (10 a.m.) MAY 14 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 4,509 4,506 +3
Cullman 6,597 6,570 +27
DeKalb 7,591 7,582 +9
Franklin 3,447 3,447 0
Jackson 5,683 5,670 +6
Lauderdale 5,976 5,970 +6
Lawrence 2,438 2,436 +2
Limestone 8,482 8,450 +32
Madison 30,300 30,174 +126
Marshall 10,429 10,417 +12
Morgan 12,033 11,976 +57

