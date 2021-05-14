Clear, cool morning followed by a sunny afternoon

Unseasonably cool temperatures out there across the Valley this morning as many of us are waking up into the low to mid-40s. That is nearly 15 to 20 degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of the year! The good news is that we won’t stay cool all day long as temperatures will warm up nicely, climbing into the mid-70s. We will see plenty of sunshine today along with a light northeast wind which will be between 5 to 10 mph.