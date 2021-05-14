Clear & cool morning followed by a perfect, sunny afternoon

Happy Friday! Grab a jacket or sweatshirt this morning, it’s chilly!
Unseasonably cool temperatures out there across the Valley this morning as many of us are waking up into the low to mid 40s. That is nearly 15 to 20 degrees cooler than where we should be for this time of the year! The good news is that we won’t stay cool all day long as temperatures will warm up nicely, climbing into the mid-70s. We will see plenty of sunshine today along with a light northeast wind which will be between 5 to 10 mph.
Skies should stay clear overnight into Saturday as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Wind turns to the south through the day on Saturday which will mean a little more warmth for the afternoon. High temperature on Saturday will range from the mid to upper 70s. The weekend looks great with even more warmth Sunday as highs climb into the 80s, but there will be a few more clouds. We stay dry until late Monday or Tuesday of next week.
