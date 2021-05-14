City of Huntsville drops masking, distancing requirements for fully vaccinated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Beginning Monday, May 17, the City of Huntsville will not require people who are fully vaccinated to wear masks or practice social distancing in City buildings.
Officials with the City announced the news Friday. The decision comes after new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which say it’s safe for fully vaccinated people to not wear face coverings indoors.
A release from the City officials states a fully vaccinated person is one who has had both rounds of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines. City employees ask anyone who is not fully vaccinated to continue to wear a face cover and stay 6 feet apart from others while visiting or working in City offices.
The City’s decision to ease masking does not determine guidelines for other City-owned properties.
Mayor Tommy Battle said those groups should follow their own guidelines.
“This is a sign that hopefully we are moving beyond the pandemic and getting back to a sense of normalcy,” he said. “I strongly encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so as soon as you can.”
