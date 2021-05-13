Thursday morning fire causes substantial damage to KFC on Highway 72 East

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a business fire on Highway 72 East early Thursday morning.
Six units responded to reports of a fire at the KFC location near Shields Road shortly after 1 a.m. on May 13. See the map below for the location:
District Chief Mark Gean told WAFF’s Tiffany Thompson the business sustained substantial damage to the dining area. No injuries are reported at this time. No cause for the fire was released as investigation of the fire continues.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.