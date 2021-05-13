Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Clear and calm for your Thursday afternoon with a light northeast wind. We are steering clear of any showers or storms for the next few days, so a nice dry stretch to help warm things up.
Highs will be in the lower 70s for your afternoon ahead with added sunshine and low winds, making it a perfect time to get outdoors.
Onward and upward from here… Highs will gradually climb back to our average by Sunday with the 80s scheduled for highs.
Moisture reenters the Tennessee Valley by the weekend, but we won’t see much in the form of rain until we break into the workweek.
The next 10 days are looking more like May with the 80s finally settling into the forecast.
