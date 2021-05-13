Tell Their Story: Remembering the Scottsboro Boys at Burritt on the Mountain series

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new series and exhibit tour will highlight the importance of a right to a fair trial. It’s happening at Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville on Saturday, May 15.
The event will break down the story behind The Scottsboro Boys, nine, young African American teenagers who were falsely accused of rape in Jackson County in 1931.
The trials created uproars and eight of the boys were sentenced to death.
Renovations are underway at the Scottsboro Boys Museum in Scottsboro, but the exhibit at Burritt on the Mountain is now open. This Saturday, visitors can hear from lawyers, a sheriff involved in the case and the judge who heard their cases in Decatur. Organizers say this is an important story to hear in order to learn from past mistakes.
“We are a museum and it is our job to talk about history. It is not just the good history we need to talk about, sometimes we need to talk about the hard parts of history,’ says Shana Hyde, Children’s Education Manager at Burritt on the Mountain.
“I think it is important that we learn about these hard parts of history. When we learn the hard parts of history, then it is our job to remember and honor those, especially in this story, to try and uphold the laws of the Constitution.”
A new Scottsboro Boys Museum is in the works in Decatur. They have a building and several artifacts, but could still use help or funding from the public.
The lecture series and exhibit tour this Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors will have to pay standard museum admission.
The Scottsboro Boys exhibit will stay open at Burritt on the Mountain until July 4th. Find more information on the exhibit here.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.