16 students commit at Cullman Co. Schools 1st military signing day

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a dozen students from Cullman Co. Schools made a big step towards their futures today, by signing to serve in various branches of the military during the schools system’s first ever Military Signing Day.
16 students signed signed during the special ceremony and the Alabama Army National Guard, Army, Marines, and Navy were all represented.
“We are proud of our military in Cullman County, and happy for these students who will go on to do great things while in service to our country,” said Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette.
Most of the students take part in JROTC at the city’s career tech center, known as the Cullman Area Technology Academy.
This is the first time CCS has held a signing day for students planning to enter the military, but school officials say they plan to do it every year moving forward.
