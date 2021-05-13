Staying cool today with a mix of sun, clouds all day

Happy Thursday! You may need a jacket or hoodie as you run out the door this morning.
We are much cooler out there across the Tennessee Valley this morning as our morning temperatures are into the upper-40s and low 50s for most spots. With light wind and clear skies, we are also seeing some areas of patchy fog in sheltered valleys. Otherwise, we are seeing clouds roll in from the northeast this morning. Temperatures today will continue to stay cooler than normal with high temperatures likely to stall into the upper 60s and low 70s. At least we will see the sun! Passing clouds will move in and out throughout the day today and we may even see a pop-up shower for northeast Alabama, but overall, we should stay dry. The wind today will stay from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Warmer weather will move-in day by day as we push through the weekend. High temperatures will be into the low 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine. The weekend looks fabulous too! Plenty of sunshine both days with highs into the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. The next shot at rain really won’t move in until Monday or Tuesday of next week.
