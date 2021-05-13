Staying cool today with a mix of sun & clouds all day on Thursday

We are much cooler out there across the Tennessee Valley this morning as our morning temperatures are into the upper-40s and low 50s for most spots. With light wind and clear skies we are also seeing some areas of patchy fog in sheltered Valleys. Otherwise, we are seeing clouds roll in from the northeast this morning. Temperatures today will continue to stay cooler than normal with high temperatures likely to stall into the upper 60s and low 70s. At least we will see the sun! Passing clouds will move in and out throughout the day today and we may even see a pop-up shower for northeast Alabama, but overall, we should stay dry. Wind today will stay from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.