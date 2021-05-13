Somerville man attempts to escape from ER after drug, firearm arrest

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Somerville is now behind bars after his attempt to flee from law enforcement.
Just before midnight on Tuesday, May 11, deputies noticed what they say was a suspicious vehicle on Highway 31 near Townsend Road.
Seth Adam Bond, 40 from Somerville, was driving the car.
Deputies pulled Bond over when he got out of his car with two handguns and threw them in a nearby creek. Deputies detained Bond and searched his car where they found 1.2 grams of meth inside.
The Morgan County Rescue Squad was called to the scene and found both handguns that were thrown into the water. They discovered one of the guns was reported stolen to the Huntsville Police Department.
While in custody, Bond confessed to having 1- 2 grams of meth and/or heroin in his system already. EMS was called to the scene and transported Sommerville to the Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he attempted to escape but was caught by a Morgan County Corrections Officer. He was later transported to the Morgan County Jail.
Additionally, deputies believe Bond was involved in a harassment incident in Hartselle which is now under investigation. Investigators have since recovered multiple stolen vehicles and found that Bond was involved in multiple breaking and entering of vehicle jurisdictions prior.
Bond was arrested on the following charges, attempting to escape in the third degree, possession of meth, driving under the influence, three counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.
Authorities tell WAFF the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
