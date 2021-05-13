Some stations still without gas as pipeline resumes operations

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colonial Pipeline is back online, but it may take several days for gas stations to receive enough fuel to cover demand.
It’s been two days since this Shell gas station on Second Street in Muscle Shoals ran out of gas. Meanwhile across the street, gas is still flowing, but prices have raised by ten cents a gallon.
At some stations, you’ll still see bags over the handles and signs saying “no gas”.
“When are we going to get some more gas?”
That’s the question that Nikki Byrd and her coworkers have been asking the last few days.
It’s been days since drivers in the Shoals have been able to buy gas. But on Thursday, customers flocked toward her station to fuel up. Byrd said she is still in disbelief that her station ran out of gas.
“I couldn’t believe it until I seen and read about what was going on,” said Byrd.
She said the experience was a real-life lesson in crisis management.
“Telling customers to be patient and we should have gas and all that stuff,” said Byrd.
The big question is when will they have gas again? That remains unclear. The manager said they received two orders on Tuesday before they ran out and they don’t know when they are expecting the next shipment
