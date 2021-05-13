Muscle Shoals school system working to expand pre-school program

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals school system is working to expand its pre-school program.
“We want our young students to have a good start, a strong start,” said Superintendent, Chad Holden.
Coming Fall 2023, more pre-k students will have the opportunity for that strong start at the school system’s expanded First Class Pre-K program, which will be housed in a new early learning center.
“Right now, we have one OSR Pre-K class in our preschool and for a city our size and a school system our size that’s just unacceptable,” said Holden.
The new building is a church that sits on 6th street, but in a little over a year, the building will be transformed to accommodate young and eager minds in three new classes.
“There’s a limit of 18 students, so if we have four that puts us right at 72. So, hopefully, we’ll be able to serve 72 students rather than the 18 we serve now,” said Holden.
The First Class Pre-K program is an initial part of the District’s five-year capital plan. Holden said those state funds freed up the school system to purchase the church as part of a five-year capital plan.
“Thankfully, because of the bond we’re able to now use some of that local capital money to buy this property, renovate the church and expand our pre-k program which we have not been able to do in the past,” said Holden.
Expanding the program and expanding more young minds.
