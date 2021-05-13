Morgan County Sheriff’s Office holds annual firearm qualifications

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office holds firearm qualifications every year for deputies to test their accuracy.
It was a sunny day for deputies to spend the day outdoors shooting pistols, shotguns and rifles.
Chief Deputy Alan Host says these qualifications are extremely important.
“If we have to respond to a situation, for instance like a hostage situation, we want to make sure that each deputy is proficient in their shooting,” said Host.
Host says they look forward to this qualification week, and it’s a good time of both fellowship and training.
“A lot of times, you know, they don’t see each other except in passing so this week kind of brings everyone together,” said Host.
This year, it actually falls on law enforcement week.
“It’s kind of special. We all get to be together and encourage one another,” said Host.
Deputies have to score at least a 70 to meet the state standards, but most score in the 90s.
