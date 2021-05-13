Man arrested in Morgan Co. after claiming to be police officer; charged with multiple crimes

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man’s scary encounter with another pretending to be a police officer led to a suspect being connected to crimes in three counties throughout north Alabama.
Forty-year-old Seth Adam Bond from Somerville is facing a slew of charges.
The victim also believes Seth Bond mistook him for a woman because of his long hair and was very surprised to see a man step out of the car.
”I can defend myself. I do carry a gun, I am a licensed gun owner. If this would have been a woman in this situation, it would have been a very dangerous situation for them to be in,” Ray Patterson said.
A quick trip to the Exxon on Highway 31 and back home in Hartselle Tuesday night, led to a scary encounter for Patterson.
“When I walked out I saw the guy sitting over here, but he didn’t even look up and see me. It wasn’t until I turned and I backed out like this, that he probably looked over and just saw the hair,” Patterson said.
Patterson believes Seth Bond started following him.
“I just turned my turn signal on and did a quick shoot over in a lane when he mimicked exactly what I was doing, I knew at that moment he was following me,” he explained.
And he stayed behind him all the way home.
“As I pull into the driveway here which is about a hundred-foot driveway, I get up here, turn my car off and all of a sudden the bright lights are on and he’s right behind me,” Patterson said.
Patterson says Bond accused him of swerving on the road.
“He proclaimed that he was Hartselle PD and then he told me he was going to mess me up in a very belligerent, not so pleasant way. I didn’t see any distinguishable things that would tell me he was a police officer,” he explained.
Patterson says Bond told him to go back to his car, and then took off. That’s when Patterson called Hartselle Police.
Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tells us officers found Seth Bond’s car on Townsend Road off Highway 31 and next to Cedar Creek, but that’s not all they found.
“He threw the guns into the river, he came around the side of the car, he had his hands up. Deputies took him into custody, called the rescue squad, search of the vehicles took place where drugs were found,” Swafford said.
Officers found methamphetamine inside the car, and Bond was rushed to Decatur Morgan Hospital after telling deputies he swallowed more than a gram of meth.
“And while there in attempt to being treating, attempted to flee the hospital,” Swafford said.
Now back in custody, investigators say Bond has already come clean about other crimes he’s committed.
“Basically he’s been out with investigators for two days identifying homes, or cars or storage units that he says he broke into. We’ve now recovered their stolen vehicles so far,” Swafford said.
Swafford says Bond is a suspect for burglaries in Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties.
As for impersonating an officer, Hartselle PD says he won’t be charged with that since he didn’t meet certain criteria.
He’s being held at the Morgan County jail on a $5,100 bond.
We learned from court documents, that he was already out on bond for burning his own mother’s car.
