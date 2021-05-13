Gov. Ivey announces grant to help refurbish Pisgah water tank

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced a $141,000 grant for the town of Pisgah.
This grant will help the town refurbish an aging water tank and improve public safety. The money will also help fund repairs to structural issues.
“Many things in this world have changed in the past few decades, but clean, reliable water to meet our needs to drink, cook, bathe and wash remains a constant,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for the Appalachian Regional Commission which for more than 50 years has been assisting Alabama communities with multiple needs and advancements.
Corrosion in the tank caused discoloration in the water and prevented water supervisors from filling the tank to capacity.
The tank serves more than 450 households and 30 businesses.
