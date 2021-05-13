Deion Sanders headlines annual Leaders and Legends dinner

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of Huntsville best events returns after a year and a half hiatus to the Von Braun Center. The Leaders & Legends event is one of the area’s largest fundraisers attracting some of the world’s most accomplished athletes, leaders and speakers.
This year’s keynote speaker will be NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders. Sanders was scheduled for last year, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.
“It says a lot about his character, Boys and Girls of North Alabama President Patrick Wynn said. “You know, I think the timing is impeccable with what he’s doing now being the Head Coach at Jackson State, and obviously the connection with Huntsville being part of the SWAC and Alabama A&M University, So I think it’s just a perfect marriage.”
This will be the first live fundraising event in the year and a half since the pandemic began for the Boys & Girls Club organization, which depends on proceeds from the event to continue its mission to inspire and enable local youth to reach for their potential.
“Last year we were going to be part of the event but as we all know it got cancelled, Managing partner of Hiley Automotive group Matt Meyer added. “Just very thankful to the community right now for everyone that’s stepped up over the last year during the Pandemic to help Pat (Patrick Wynn) and his team and all of the children in our community make it through this tough time.”
Please visit https://www.bgcnal.com for more information about the event. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please contact Beth Morring at 256-520-6500 to reserve your table.
