Decatur-Morgan Hospital launches new mobile medical unit

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s a new way to receive health care in Morgan County!
This will help thousands of people in the area get the care they need who can’t actually come into a health facility.
The new mobile medical unit was supposed to launch this time last year but like most things, COVID put that to a halt. On May 13, it was finally unveiled.
President of the Decatur-Morgan Hospital Foundation, Noel Lovelace, says it’s about wellness and health education.
“It’s gonna really allow us to reach more people and the mission of our hospital is to improve the health of those we serve and sometimes we have to go to them if they can’t get to us,” said Lovelace.
Nearly $300,000 was raised for the trailer and was completely funded by philanthropy. Lovelace says there is a great need for this in the area.
“what we plan to do with this is to go community centers, rural areas and treat people and then connect people with primary care physicians so that they can manage their care,” said Lovelace
Alberto Bellestaros will be the driver. He served in the army and then for the Decatur Police Department for over 20 years.
“I’ve always had a sense of wanting to help the community, it’s always been ingrained in me,” said Ballesteros.
Now, he’s continuing to do that. He says the first goal is getting the vaccine to people.
