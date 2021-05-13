Cherokee man wanted for armed robbery now in custody, facing multiple charges

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man wanted for armed robbery out of Lauderdale County was found and taken into custody Thursday.
Matthew Braden Pounders, 22 from Cherokee, was arrested on robbery and theft charges. Pounders is accused of robbing a convenience store in Lauderdale County on April 25.
Investigator Matthew Burbank confirms Pounders was arrested in Cherokee by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Region Fugitive Task Force, the Lauderdale County and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.
Pounders is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree theft of property. He’s now in Lauderdale County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
Deputies say this investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAFF 48 for updates.
