Accidental shooting in Hazel Green leaves one person hospitalized

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting on Thursday evening near Ready Section Road is being considered accidental.
According to investigators, two subjects at the residence were playing with a gun and it accidentally discharged.
The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ORIGINAL: Deputies say one person is now in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Hazel Green.
Criminal investigators and CSI are on the scene of a shooting in the area of Ready Section Road in Hazel Green. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Reports indicate that an unknown vehicle drove past a residence and someone inside the car fired a gun. Authorities confirm a 20-year-old was shot as a result.
The victim was been transported to Huntsville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect in this case. This is an ongoing investigation, stick with WAFF for updates.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.