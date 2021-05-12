Thomas Rhett talks new album, getting outdoors with his daughters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Just a few weeks after the release of his latest album, Thomas Rhett is ready to continue another role, Dad.
Rhett is one of the biggest names in country music right now. He’s an eight-time ACM award winner and the 2020 Entertainer of the Year.
When Rhett sat down to talk with Tennessee Valley Living’s Payton Walker, the conversation flowed from writing music, to playing outside with his kids. The musician and his wife, Laura Akins, just announced they’re expecting their 4th baby, who will also be their 4th girl.
That’s right, Rhett is a beloved girl dad!
A big congratulation was in order for his family and had to ask about the exciting news. When asked about being surrounded by girls in the family, Rhett said he’s used to it by now.
“We found out a couple of months ago in Colorado and got to announce that awesome news on Mother’s Day,” Rhett said. “They say that when you add one more over three it doesn’t really get that chaotic, so we’re just adding to the chaos that is our family right now.”
It’s no secret Rhett is a family man. He even started his music career and writing with the help of his own dad, country musician Rhett Akins.
His new album “Country Again: Side A” came out just a few weeks ago on April 30. Thomas Rhett said both he and his dad did a lot of writing for the new album while they were on tour together in 2019.
“I’ve gotten to write with my dad since I was a kid. I think growing up in the atmosphere of watching your dad being a touring artist, it’s just kind of something that came a little bit naturally to me,” said Rhett.
Rhett explained while on tour, he and his dad would begin the day by writing.
“We literally were up at 10 o’clock every morning writing songs for this project, and also into 2020 doing more zoom type-writing. I just kind of noticed that I slowed down quite a bit and a lot of these songs started to fall out of me.”
The new music Rhett just released is part of a double album. “Country Again: Side A” dropped in April while the word on when Side B will come out is still to be decided.
Rhett did hint that Side B could be reaching audiences sometime this fall.
With new music typically comes a new tour. So, Rhett is doing just that and taking the new sound out on the road.
“We played our first shows in Texas last weekend and someone told me it had been 572 days since our last show, and that stat was shocking to me. Even just to get back up there in Texas was just something I’ve missed doing for so long and something that I can’t wait to do a lot of this fall.”
Rhett’s first tour since the pandemic kicks off in August and ends in October. You can check out tickets and dates for that here.
While he’s on stage performing music many nights of the week, Rhett says taking time off with his family is huge for him. Playing outside with his family and friends are some of his greatest memories as a kid.
With kids and a family of his own now, the impact of spending time outside in nature has become even bigger.
Rhett and his family recently partnered with the Outsideologist Project from the makers of Claritin®, to encourage kids to get back outdoors, just like he did as a child.
“The main goal of this is to try to get 1.2 million kids to get outside for an hour or more a week.”
Rhett went on to talk about the difference between his upbringing versus what kids grow up with now. Technology seems like it can rule the world at times, and Rhett says he often sees his own kids reaching for the iPad or asking for something to watch.
While wanting to watch a good movie every now and then isn’t a problem, Rhett just hopes the Outsideologist Project will encourage kids and their parents to see what nature has in store out there!
“I want to make sure that my kids, for sure, are enjoying the outdoors as much as I do, and learning that being outside can actually reduce a little bit of tension and make your imagination grow,” Rhett said. “Just get them out there and make it up as you go. I think the health benefits of being outside as a kid are astronomical.”
Rhett’s new album, “Country Again: Side A” is available on all streaming platforms. His new tour, “Thomas Rhett: Center Point Road Tour” is on the road now and has plans to stop at a few Alabama locations!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.