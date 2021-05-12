Stations across North Alabama still tapped out of fuel; leaving people concerned for their jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ll see “No gas” signs at pumps all over the Tennessee Valley. A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline caused the entire pipeline from New Jersey all the way to Texas to close.
Now, many in Alabama are “panic buying.”
“If people would just settle down, get what they need and not try to hoard it we wouldn’t be in such a crunch,” said Huntsville City Schools teacher Amy Sayne.
Sayne travels from East Limestone area to Huntsville to teach and then drives another hour for her part-time job. Yesterday, she couldn’t find any gas on her way home.
“If this continues and I run out of gas, I can’t get to my classroom. I teach third grade, my kids depend on me to be here and if I can’t get here I can’t do my job,” said Sayne.
Valerie Kendall manages a landscaping company.
“All of our equipment runs on gas. Our trucks luckily are diesel but if that kind of goes south you know we wouldn’t be able to have crews on the road,” said Kendall.
Kendall says they average two to three gas stops a day. She had to travel to Tennessee to stock up on gas for the company to last them through the week after finding no stations with gas in the area.
“We have to have that to do our job, we have to have gas. There’s no question about it,” said Kendall.
Kendall says if they can’t put crews on the road, they can’t do work. She is worried about the employees.
“If it does come to that, you know, we’re going to have to find other things that we can do. But then again, there’s not much that we can do without having gas,” said Kendall.
The Biden administration is continuing to work with Federal Agencies to ensure fuel keeps flowing. They say more gas will arrive by the end of the week.
