Showers & storms early this morning before a cool and cloudy afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Grab your umbrella, you may need it this morning!
Showers are wrapping up this morning after moving in while you were asleep. We will still have a few lingering showers through your morning ride to work, but don’t anticipate anything to really slow you down later in the morning. By this afternoon, clouds will start to clear up a bit, but temperatures should stay into the mid to upper 60s through the afternoon. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts from the north & northeast at 10 to 25 mph.
From here on out we will improve day by day. Thursday will be cool to start, with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. If the wind stays light, I wouldn’t be surprised with a few areas of fog to start off your day Thursday. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for another afternoon, holding our temperatures into the low to mid 70s despite plenty of sunshine. It will be slightly warmer with more sun on Friday and by Saturday we finally return into the upper 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the low 80s Sunday afternoon.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
