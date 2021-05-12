Showers & storms early this morning before a cool afternoon

From here on out we will improve day by day. Thursday will be cool to start, with temperatures into the mid to upper 40s. If the wind stays light, I wouldn’t be surprised with a few areas of fog to start off your day Thursday. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for another afternoon, holding our temperatures into the low to mid-70s despite plenty of sunshine. It will be slightly warmer with more sun on Friday and by Saturday we finally return into the upper 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the low 80s Sunday afternoon.