Lawmakers work to prevent more child hot car deaths

Leaders with Kidsandcars.org report at least 28 children die each year in a hot car, and it’s something these leaders said can be prevented with the right technology. Last month the Federal Communications Commission granted several waiver requests from automakers and equipment manufacturers to supply “in-cabin radars. Radar-based technology can detect the presence of a child in a car as subtle as a baby breathing in some cases. Leaders also reported this measure would issue an alert for not only children unknowingly left in cars on their own but also for children getting into cars by themselves unbeknownst to parents.