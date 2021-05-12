Huntsville taxi driver relieved pipeline is back up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colonial Pipeline, which operates the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, is back up and running after being shut down for five days.
But the ripple effect, with panic buying sprinkled in, is affecting those who drive for a living differently.
Plastic bags covering nozzles; it’s a sight many drivers around the Tennessee Valley have run into the past two days.
“I had been to three other stations today and they’re all out,” Beverly Robinson said.
With each sold-out gas station, Beverly Robinson’s worry grows, especially since her job requires lots of fuel.
“I’ve got to have gas to keep my cab running. Yes, it makes you kind of nervous,” Robinson said.
Her fourth stop, a Marathon on South Parkway in Huntsville, was successful.
It’s also where Elayna Ramirez was able to fill up. She was down to just two gallons until empty.
“My friends and I were out and we were going to go shopping. I stopped at the Chevron, they were out of gas. I stopped at the Exxon, they were out of gas.,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez says panic buying put us in this situation.
“I think everybody is just going a little crazy over it. If we just weren’t stalking up and hoarding all the gas I feel like none of this would have happened,” Ramirez explained.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Colonial Pipeline announced operations are back on. And if they’re back in business, so is Beverley Robinson.
“That keeps us running, that keeps us making money.”
Again, Governor Ivey and others have said there has never been a shortage issue, but a result of panic buying. Now that Colonial Pipeline is running again, officials say things should return to normal in a few days.
